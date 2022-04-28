Tamil Nadu: CM says State govt has already reduced taxes on fuel

AMN

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin has said the state government has already reduced the state taxes on petrol and diesel.

Intervening in a debate in the state Assembly today on fuel prices, he said the Union Government has raised the central cess on petrol and diesel whose revenue cannot be shared with the states. In contrast, he said the Centre has reduced the customs duties on fuels whose revenue is being shared with the states, thereby reducing the accruals for the states. He mentioned that when the crude prices were low, the fuel prices were not reduced proportionately.