FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Apr 2022 11:44:51      انڈین آواز

Tamil Nadu: CM says State govt has already reduced taxes on fuel

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin has said the state government has already reduced the state taxes on petrol and diesel.

Intervening in a debate in the state Assembly today on fuel prices, he said the Union Government has raised the central cess on petrol and diesel whose revenue cannot be shared with the states. In contrast, he said the Centre has reduced the customs duties on fuels whose revenue is being shared with the states, thereby reducing the accruals for the states. He mentioned that when the crude prices were low, the fuel prices were not reduced proportionately.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Golf: Manu Gandas wins Delhi-NCR Open ,Md Zamal Hossain Mollah finishes runner-up

Harpal Singh Bedi Noida, 22 April: In-form Manu Gandas carded four-under 68 in the last round to win the De ...

Amardeep Malik  sole leader  after round two of Delhi-NCR Open 

 Harpal Singh Bedi Noida,  20 April: Amardeep Malik, carded  a brilliant five-under 67 ...

Top Pros for Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi,  18 April  top professionals of the country including defendi ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزر چلانے پر مرکزی اور ریاستی حکومتوں سے جواب طلب

دہلی کی جہانگیر پوری علاقہ میں انہدامی کاروائی پر سپریم کورٹ ...

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزرچلانے کے خلاف جمعیۃعلماء ہند سپریم کورٹ پہنچی

آج اقلیتیں ہی نہیں بلکہ ملک کاآئین اورجمہوریت خطرے میں: مولا ...

یروشلم میں جھڑپیں، 152فلسطینی زخمی

ویب ڈیسک —یروشلم میں مسجد اقصی کے احاطے میں جمعہ کو فجر سے قب ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart