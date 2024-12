Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has announced a prize money of Rs. Five Crores to the World Chess Champion Gukesh. In a social media post, CM Stalin congratulated the Champion and said that Tamilnadu was proud of him and the city reaffirmed its place as the Global Chess Capital by producing yet another world-class Champion who will inspire millions of young minds. Tamilnadu Governor R.N.Ravi and leaders cutting across political party lines congratulated the 18-year-old youngest world Chess Champion.

