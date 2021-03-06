Tamil Nadu: AIADMK allotted 20 seats to BJP

WEB DESK

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu has allotted 20 seats for the BJP and also the Kanyakumari Parliamentary seat which fell vacant due to the death of Congress MP Vasantha Kumar.

The seat allocation of DMDK party is yet to be finalized.

The other prime partner in the front is PMK which has already been allocated 23 seats and other smaller parties are yet to get their seats. In the DMK front seat sharing for the Congress is yet to be finalized. CPI and VCK have been allocated six seats each IUML is to fight in three and MNM in two constituencies. MDMK and CPM are yet to get their share.