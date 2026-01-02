The Indian Awaaz

Taiwan to defend sovereignty and boost defence amid China’s military drills

Jan 2, 2026

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te has said the island is determined to defend its sovereignty and boost its defence in the face of China’s increasing expansion. This comes after Beijing fired rockets towards the island as part of military drills.

The President said the international community is watching to see whether the Taiwanese people possess the resolve to defend themselves. He added that as president, his stance has always been clear to resolutely defend national sovereignty and strengthen national defence. He added that the year 2026 will be a crucial one for Taiwan and that Taiwan must make plans for the worst, but hope for the best.

The U.S. State Department said later yesterday that China’s military activities near Taiwan and others in the region increase tensions unnecessarily. It urged Beijing to halt military pressure against the democratically governed island.

