Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League has little future in Bangladesh politics: Yunus govt

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government, has said that the Awami League (AL) has little future in the country’s politics, claiming the party no longer enjoys public acceptance.

Speaking to journalists in his home district of Magura on Friday, Alam said, “When people make mistakes, they apologise or express remorse. But even after 17 long months, the party has not expressed any regret for the large number of killings and enforced disappearances committed under its watch.”

He accused Awami League leaders abroad of spreading misinformation, saying they were falsely claiming that 3,000 police officers had been killed and portraying “millions of students” involved in the movement as terrorists to justify violence. “Because of such actions, the people of Bangladesh will no longer accept them,” he said.

Asked whether the AL could still contest the upcoming 13th parliamentary election, Shafiqul Alam said, “Even if they now admit their mistakes or say ‘sorry’, it has no value. The time has passed.” He also dismissed concerns about the credibility of the election without the AL’s participation, stating that people were “eagerly waiting for the election.”

“If a political party takes up arms against young students, carries out enforced disappearances, killings and mass murder, no civilised country considers it democratic,” he said, adding that the Awami League had declared itself unfit to contest elections. Shafiqul Alam said he would like to return to journalism after the interim government’s tenure ends.