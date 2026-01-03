Bangladesh: Tarique Rahman set to become BNP chairman

Last Updated on January 3, 2026 12:15 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman is set to formally assume the party’s chairmanship in the coming days, party sources said. Several members of the BNP Standing Committee confirmed that the position became vacant following the death of former prime minister and long-time BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia on December 30.

Tarique’s mother Khaleda Zia led the BNP for over four decades, from May 10, 1984, until her death. After her imprisonment, Tarique Rahman, then senior vice chairman, began performing the duties of acting chairman.

According to BNP sources, Article 7(g), sub-clause (3) of the party constitution states that if the post of chairman falls vacant, the senior vice chairman shall assume the role for the remaining term until a new chairman is elected.

Standing Committee members said a formal decision is expected soon to ensure organisational continuity, with a meeting likely within the next one to two days to announce Tarique Rahman’s elevation as chairman.