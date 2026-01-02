The Indian Awaaz

Govt of India issues notice to X seeking removal of obscene content

Jan 2, 2026

Last Updated on January 2, 2026 11:50 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issues notice to X seeking removal of obscene content

Staff Reporter

India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology today issued a notice to social media platform X, asking it to remove obscene content. Sources said the government has raised concerns over the misuse of Grok AI to create and share obscene content. 

In its letter to the Chief Compliance Officer of X, India Operation, the Ministry said the service of Grok AI is being misused by users to create fake accounts to host, generate, publish or share obscene images or videos of women in a derogatory or vulgar manner. It said the regulatory provisions under the Information Technology Act, 2000 and IT Rules, 2021, are not being adhered to by the platform. 

The Ministry stressed that compliance with the IT Act and the IT Rules, 2021, is not optional. It has sought an Action Taken Report towards immediate compliance for the prevention of hosting, generating and sharing of obscene, nude, indecent and explicit content through the misuse of AI-based services.

Ministry of Electronics and IT cautioned that non-compliance with the requirements will be viewed seriously and may result in strict legal consequences against the social media platform. 

