Trump warns Iran of possible intervention if security forces fire on protesters

Jan 2, 2026

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has threatened Iran with support for protesters if Iranian security forces resort to firing on demonstrators. In a social media post, Mr Trump said the unrest has left several dead in Iran.

Responding to Mr Trump’s comments, a senior Iranian official, Ali Larijani, warned that US interference in domestic Iranian issues would equal the destabilisation of the whole region. 

Protests over soaring inflation have spread across Iran, with deadly confrontations between demonstrators and security forces in the western provinces of Lorestan and Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari. The United States struck Iranian nuclear facilities in June, joining an Israeli air campaign that targeted Tehran’s atomic programme and military leadership. 

