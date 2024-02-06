Taiwan detects five Chinese military vessels & two aircraft around nation

AMN AGENCIES

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence has said that they have detected five Chinese military vessels and two aircraft around Taiwan between Sunday morning and today. Following China’s action, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defence missile systems to keep a watch on the People’s Liberation Army activity.

According to Ministry of National Defence, no PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line or entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone during that time.

So far in February, Taiwan has detected 27 Chinese military aircraft and 19 naval ships. Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships that are functioning around Taiwan.