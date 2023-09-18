Taiwan Defence Ministry detects 103 Chinese Warplanes around Island

WEB DESK

Taiwan’s defence ministry said that it has detected 103 Chinese warplanes around the island in past 24-hours. 40 of the planes detected, crossed the symbolic median line between Taiwan and mainland China. Taiwan is a self-governing island that is claimed by China as its own. China’s military regularly sends planes over waters south and west of Taiwan. China has conducted increasingly large military drills in the air and waters around Taiwan. This action of China is being perceived by some as an campaign of intimidation.