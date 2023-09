WEB DESK

The 35th edition of the annual Gandhi Walk in Johannesburg, South Africa took place yesterday. The event was organised after three years of delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 2,000 people joined the new format of a fun six-kilometre walk that ended with a wide range of entertainment. This walk started as a small fundraiser to complete the Gandhi Hall in Lenasia, which has since become a major venue for all Indian-community events.