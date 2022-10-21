T20 World Cup: Two-time champions West Indies knocked out after losing to Ireland

AMN

Two-time champions West Indies were knocked out of T20 World Cup after losing to Ireland in their final Group B clash of the ongoing tournament on Friday. Ireland defeated West Indies by 9 wickets in the game at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Chasing 147 runs, Ireland reached home in 17.3 overs. Paul Stirling’s 66 not out and Lorcan Tucker’s unbeaten 45 made the chase easy for Ireland. Earlier, Brandon King played an unbeaten knock of 62 runs as West Indies posted 146 for 5 in 20 overs. For Ireland, Gareth Delany returned with three wickets. Windies skipper Nicholas Pooran had won the toss and opted to bat first.

In another Group B clash, Zimbabwe defeated Scotland by five wickets and advanced to Super 12. Set to score 133 runs to win, Zimbabwe achieved the target in the 19th over. Earlier elected to bat first, Scotland scored 132 for six in the stipulated 40 overs.

Qualifier matches have now concluded, with four teams advancing to the Super 12 round. Final Super 12 teams in Group 1 are Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, England, Sri Lanka, Ireland and in Group 2 are India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, Netherlands, and Zimbabwe.