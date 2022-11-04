T20 World Cup: New Zealand defeats Ireland by 35 runs, becomes first team to qualify for semi-finals

AMN

In cricket, New Zealand becomes the first team to qualify for semi-finals of the T20 World Cup as they defeated Ireland by 35 runs at the Adelaide Oval today. Chasing a target of 186 runs, Ireland could score 150 runs for 9 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.

In another match, Australia narrowly defeated Afghanistan by four runs in their last Super 12 Stage fixture, at the same venue. Chasing a target of 169 runs, Rashid Khan of Afghanistan almost took his side past the finish line with an unbeaten knock of 48 runs off 23 balls, including three fours and four sixes. However, Australia restricted Afghanistan to 164 for seven in 20 overs. For Australia, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa bagged two wickets each. Earlier, Australia posted 168 for eight in 20 overs, with Glenn Maxwell hammering an unbeaten knock of 54 runs off 32 balls. His blistering knock also included six fours and two sixes. Naveen-ul-Haq took three wickets for Afghanistan and Fazalhaq Farooqi bagged two scalps.