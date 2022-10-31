T20 World Cup 2022: Australia defeats Ireland by 42 runs in Brisbane

AMN

In cricket, Australia defeated Ireland by 42 runs in their T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Stage fixture, at the Gabba in Brisbane today. Chasing a target of 180 runs, Ireland were bowled out for 137 in 18.1 overs, despite an unbeaten knock of 71 runs off 28 balls by Lorcan Tucker.

For Australia, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, and Adam Zampa took two-wicket hauls. Initially, the hosts posted 179 for five in 20 overs, courtesy of a knock of 63 runs off 44 balls by Aaron Finch. The Aussie captain also clobbered five fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Barry McCarthy was in good bowling form for Ireland and took three wickets, Joshua Little bagged two dismissals