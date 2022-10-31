FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     31 Oct 2022 08:46:50      انڈین آواز

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia defeats Ireland by 42 runs in Brisbane

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In cricket, Australia defeated Ireland by 42 runs in their T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Stage fixture, at the Gabba in Brisbane today. Chasing a target of 180 runs, Ireland were bowled out for 137 in 18.1 overs, despite an unbeaten knock of 71 runs off 28 balls by Lorcan Tucker.

For Australia, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, and Adam Zampa took two-wicket hauls. Initially, the hosts posted 179 for five in 20 overs, courtesy of a knock of 63 runs off 44 balls by Aaron Finch. The Aussie captain also clobbered five fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Barry McCarthy was in good bowling form for Ireland and took three wickets, Joshua Little bagged two dismissals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia defeats Ireland by 42 runs in Brisbane

AMN In cricket, Australia defeated Ireland by 42 runs in their T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Stage fixture, a ...

Mumbai: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan sign MoU with FIFA and AIFF for ‘Football4Schools’ initiative

AMN Union Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, on behal ...

BCCI announces Team India’s T20I and ODI squads for the upcoming tour of New Zealand

AMN The BCCI selection committee announced Team India’s T20I and ODI squads for the upcoming tour of New ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart