T-20 World Cup: India lock horns with England in Semi-final

England WON THE TOSS AND ELECTED TO FIELD

India lock horns with England in the second semi-finals of T20 World Cup in Adelaide today. England after winning toss elected to bowl.

Yesterday, Pakistan entered the finals of the tournament with a convincing seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the first semifinals played at Sydney.

It has been an amazing journey for both teams to step into the knockout stages. India won four matches out of the five they played and it is the maximum number of wins by a team in both the groups of the Super 12 stage. However, it all has come here for today where the team which wins will face Pakistan on Sunday in the grand finale. This is going to be a nerve-wracking thriller here and let us wait and watch the exciting match.

VENUE STATS:-

A total of six matches have been played here at this venue in T20 WC this year and four have been won by the teams defending the target and two by the teams chasing. 157 is the average score here at this venue considering these six matches. India won their only match played here and England plays here for the first time in this T20 WC.

HEAD TO HEAD:-

India and England have squared off against each other 22 times in T20I and India have an edge over the opposition with 12 wins. The last five T20I results also have come in the favour of India with four victories.

PITCH REPORT:- Pommie Mbangwa and Shane Watson: “Looks a good track and there could be some swing upfront. We’re bang center today and Adelaide Oval is known for long-straight boundaries. And short square boundaries. Looks to be an absolute belter. There is a cover of grass that should help the surface to hold together and the best part is that it’s a rock-hard surface. The average score here has been 157 but this looks a high-scoring track.”

Pakistan chased down the target of 153 runs in 19.1 overs at a loss of three wickets. For Pakistan, Mohammad Rizwan scored 57 runs while skipper Babar Azam hit 53 runs.

Earlier, electing to bat first after winning the toss, New Zealand were restricted to 152 for four in the stipulated 20 overs. Daryl Mitchell with 53 runs and Kane Williamson with 46 were the top scorers for New Zealand.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi took two wickets while Mohammad Nawaz claimed one wicket.