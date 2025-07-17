Syria, Druze leaders agree to ceasefire deal

AMN/ WEB DESK

A new ceasefire agreement was reached between the Syrian interim authorities and the Druze community in the southern province of Sweida, aiming to end days of deadly clashes. In a statement, the Syrian interior authorities said that the deal includes a complete halt to military operations, the deployment of internal security checkpoints, and the return of all state institutions to full functionality. Meanwhile, the Spiritual Druze leader has confirmed the agreement. The recent ceasefire follows four days of violent clashes that left at least 248 people dead. The ongoing unrest began with the beating and robbery of a young Druze man at a makeshift checkpoint set up by armed Bedouins. The incident triggered retaliatory kidnappings and sparked clashes involving local Druze militias, Bedouin tribes, and Syrian interim forces.

Meanwhile, Israel has carried out a series of airstrikes on military positions in Sweida and Damascus in recent days, claiming to protect the Druze community. Syria has condemned the airstrikes that struck government buildings in the capital Damascus, calling them a blatant violation of national sovereignty and international law. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also issued a statement condemning the Israeli strikes.