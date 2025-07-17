Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: 124 dead in rain-related incidents in past 3 weeks

Jul 17, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Pakistan, torrential monsoon rains and associated incidents have left at least 124 people dead and 264 others injured throughout the country over the past three weeks. In Punjab province, 44 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents yesterday due to collapsed roofs and electrocution while 16 fatalities were reported in Balochistan from similar rain-induced disasters. The highest number of casualties in the Punjab province were recorded in Lahore, Okara, Faisalabad, and surrounding districts, where structural collapses and electrocution were cited as the leading causes. Punjab’s major cities remain under threat of urban flooding as authorities expect moderate-to-high water flow in the Jhelum and Chenab rivers at key locations. 

