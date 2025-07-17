Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Bangladesh Nationalist Party accuses interim govt of worsening law & order situation 

Jul 17, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has accused the interim government of failing to control escalating lawlessness, alleging a deliberate attempt to destabilise the country ahead of February’s parliamentary election. In a statement issued after a standing committee meeting, the BNP cited rising murders, muggings, and extortion as evidence of government inaction. The party condemned the killing of four persons during a National Citizen Party rally in Gopalganj, yesterday, blaming pro-government forces. BNP warned that political processes under the current administration are unsafe and urged urgent action to restore law and order, accusing advisers of empty rhetoric without effective measures.

