Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati given ‘Bhu Samadhi’ with state honours at his Ashram in MP

AMN

Dwarka-Sharda Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati was given Bhu-samadhi with state honours at Paramhansi Ashram in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati was passed away on Sunday. He was 99 years old. Thousands of devotees were present at Ashram for his last darshan amidst the rain.

On this occasion, Union Ministers Prahlad Singh Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste has also paid tribute to him on behalf of the central Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Several other leaders including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, State Congress President Kamal Nath and Suresh Pachauri also paid tributes.

The names of the successors of Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati have also been announced. Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has been declared as the head of Jyotish Peeth Badrinath and Swami Sadanand Saraswati as the head of Dwarka Sharda Peeth.