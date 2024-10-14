THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Suspect arrested with fake documents near Trump’s rally side

Oct 14, 2024

In the US, a man armed with guns and fake passes was arrested outside Donald Trump’s Coachella rally site, yesterday. According to police, the suspect was caught about a mile from the rally venue with a fake press card, entry pass, a loaded shotgun and handgun and high capacity magazine.The suspect has been identified as Vem Miller, a 49-year-old resident of Las Vegas. He is believed to be a member of a right-wing anti-government organization and was plotting to kill Trump. There have been two attempts on Trump’s life and at the Coachella rally, Trump was speaking from behind the bulletproof glass.

