India labels Canada’s latest allegations as ‘preposterous imputations’

AMN / NEW DELHI

India has strongly rejected claims that the Indian High Commissioner in Canada and other diplomats are ‘persons of interest’ in a matter related to an investigation in that country. In response to diplomatic communication from Canada regarding the matter, the External Affairs Ministry termed these as preposterous imputations and ascribed them to the political agenda of the Trudeau Government which is centred around vote bank politics.

It pointed out that since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made certain allegations in September last year, the Canadian Government has not shared a shred of evidence with India, despite many requests. New Delhi said this latest step follows interactions that have again witnessed assertions without any facts. The Ministry stressed that this leaves little doubt that on the pretext of an investigation, there is a deliberate strategy of smearing India for political gains. It stated that the Trudeau Government has consciously provided space to violent extremists and terrorists to harass, threaten and intimidate Indian diplomats and community leaders in Canada. This has included death threats to them and Indian leaders and all these activities have been justified in the name of freedom of speech. External Affairs Ministry further stated that some individuals who have entered Canada illegally have been fast-tracked for citizenship. Multiple extradition requests from the Indian government regarding terrorists and organized crime leaders living in Canada have been disregarded.

The External Affairs Ministry said High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma is India’s senior-most serving diplomat with a distinguished career spanning 36 years. It said the aspersions cast on him by the Government of Canada are ludicrous and deserve to be treated with contempt. India said it now reserves the right to take further steps in response to these latest efforts of the Canadian Government to concoct allegations against Indian diplomats.