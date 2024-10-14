THE INDIAN AWAAZ

4 Isareli soldiers killed, 58 injured in Hezbollah drone attack

Oct 14, 2024

It’s the deadliest attack on an Israeli base since Israel stepped up attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon last month

tv grab

AMN WEB DESK

At least four Israeli soldiers have been killed and more than 58 others were injured in a Hezbollah drone attack on an army base in central-northern Israel, last night.

According to the the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), an unmanned aerial vehicle, or UAV, launched by Hezbollah hit an army base adjacent to Binyamina, a town north of Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah said, the attack was in response to Israeli strikes in Lebanon Thursday that killed 22 people and injured 117. The claim of responsibility for the attack came shortly after the militant group released an audio message from its slain leader Hassan Nasrallah calling on its members to defend their people, family, nation,values and dignity.Violence has surged in the West Bank since the start of the war in Gaza following the Hamas-led terrorist attack in Israel in October last year.

In Gaza, at least 13 children are among 40 people killed in Israeli strikes on Sunday. Over the past nine days, Israeli bombardment on Gaza’s biggest refugee camp has killed at least 300 people. Israel has issued evacuation orders to hospitals and blocked food supplies as part of its escalated offensive in northern Gaza.

Officials from Gaza’s Al Awda and Al Aqsa hospitals said on Sunday that at least 22 people were killed in Israeli strikes on Al Mufti school in Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp. More than 5,000 displaced people were sheltering there, Gaza’s civil defense said.

“Gaza is a never ending hell. All of this must not become the new norm,” Lazzarini added.

CNN has reached out to the Israeli military for comment.

