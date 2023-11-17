Surya Roshni Launches festive lighting collection, many home appliances

AMN / Bengaluru

In its 50th year of operation, Surya Roshni has invested in R&D to bring out a slew of products specially designed for the upcoming festive season. An epitome is the Platina LED Bulb, which not only illuminates every corner of a room with its wider spread of light but also conserves energy with a product life of 25,000 hours (under rated conditions).

In addition to the all-new energy-efficient Platina, Surya also launching the bouquet of indoor and outdoor Lighting products including Profile Strip light, Slim Trim & Shine Nxt Downlighter, for beautiful indoor decorations; Jag Mag String light and Sparkle Rope light, for levelling up the outdoor decorations, this festive season.

As the largest branded manufacturer of lighting products in India, Surya Roshni continues to set the industry standard. It is perhaps the only company in India that invested significantly in the last century in conventional lighting manufacturing excellence and now in this century in the new technology which is energy saving and modern LED Lighting manufacturing excellence. In the past 7 years, Surya Roshni LED lighting has successfully saved an impressive amount of energy for the country.

The company continues to innovate and has launched BEE Star labelled fans which not only save Rs.1000 to Rs.1800 per year per fan (16hrs of daily usage and metro energy tariffs) but also add to the home décor.

Some of the new offerings include Rice Cooker (indicook), Juicer Mixer Grinders (Aspire, Galaxy- i), Heavyweight Dry Irons (Shakti Plus, Bolt), InfraRed and Induction Cooktops, and a range of Storage and Instant Water heaters (Speedy, Insta Hot – 5.5lt).

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Jitendra Agrawal, CEO – Lighting and Consumer Durables, Surya Roshni, said “With immense pride, I applaud Surya’s exceptional team, whose concerted efforts, dedication, and innovation have brought to life, a range of lighting and appliances, that will make the upcoming festival a joyous celebration.”

Understanding the relevance of festivities, the company has adopted a comprehensive 360-degree marketing strategy. This approach involves a series of promotional initiatives across diverse social media platforms, retail outlets, and on-ground activations. These endeavours are aimed at engaging both customers and channel partners, in a meaningful way.

Aligned with the Government’s PLI scheme, the company is making a substantial investment of 25 crores in its technology labs and manufacturing facilities. This strategic move contributes to import substitution, furthering its pursuit of self-sufficiency / atmanirbharta.