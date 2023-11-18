Govt announces Rs 3,000 cr investment in IT hardware sector under (PLI) Scheme 2.0

@AshwiniVaishnaw

Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw today announced that around 3 thousand crore rupees will be invested by 27 companies in the IT hardware sector under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme 2.0.

Briefing the media in New Delhi, Mr. Vaishnaw said that out of these companies, 23 will start the production of servers, laptops, and tablets immediately and the rest will do so within the next 90 days. Appreciating this significant milestone, the minister said that these productions will also create nearly two lakh employment opportunities. He further added, India will reach 3 hundred million dollars of electronics production in the coming times. The minister said this achievement sets India as a significant player in the field of IT hardware production. He said that India has an impressive design capability which adds immensely to the country’s value production.