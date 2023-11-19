US: ChatGPT-maker Open AI announces Mira Murati to take over as interim CEO

WEB DESK

In the US, ChatGPT-maker Open AI, announced today that Mira Murati will take over as interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO). She joined the organisation in 2018 and was working as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) till before the announcement. Her responsibilities included the distribution of their flagship product ChatGPT along with managing research and supercomputing strategy. Ms Murati earlier worked at Elon Musk’s organisation, Tesla, as a senior product manager.

According to Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella, Murati has shown a demonstrated ability to assemble teams with technical expertise, commercial acumen and a deep appreciation for the importance of mission. He added that she helped build some of the most exciting AI technologies ever seen.

This follows the shocking decision to fire the previous CEO, Sam Altman, by the OpenAI board on Friday. In a statement, it said, miscommunication on the part of Mr Altman hindered the board’s ability to exercise its responsibilities and it no longer had confidence in his ability to lead the company.