Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea seeking uniform education

AMN

The Supreme Court today refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation ,PIL, seeking uniform education, having a common syllabus and curriculum for all the children aged between 6-14 years, across the country.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said that these are policy matters and cannot be decided by the court. The Apex Court asked the petitioner to approach the government with the plea.

The PIL has sought directions to look into the feasibility of establishing ‘One Nation One Education Board’ by merging the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Board and the Central Board of Secondary Education.