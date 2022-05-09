Supreme Court declines to entertain plea on Shaheen Bagh demolition drive 

The Supreme Court asked the CPI(M) and other petitioners to move the Delhi High Court in the matter.

Bulldozers today rolled into Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, the heart of citizenship law protests, for an anti-encroachment drive that was halted when traders and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan assured that illegal structures would be removed.

WEB DESK

WHAT HAPPENED IN SHAHEEN BAGH?

Bulldozers reached Shaheen Bagh on Monday as the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) pushed ahead with its anti-encroachment drive in the locality that was the epicentre of the anti-CAA stir a few years ago.

However, following dharna and sloganeering by residents and activists from the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, the SDMC officials part of the demolition drive returned with bulldozers without conducting the exercise.