FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Jan 2020 07:12:55      انڈین آواز
Ad

Supreme Court asks J-K administration to review suspension of Internet

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Agencies / New Delhi

The Supreme Court today asked the J-K administration to review all orders of suspension of the Internet.

The court said the right to access the Internet is a fundamental right under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution, subject to reasonable restrictions under Article 19(2).

A three judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana also asked the J-K administration to restore Internet services in institutions providing essential services like hospitals and educational places. The bench said, freedom of press is a valuable and sacred right.

The bench which also comprised justices B R Gavai and R Subhash Reddy said Section 144 CrPC (prohibitory orders) cannot be used indefinitely to suppress freedom of speech and expression and difference of opinion. It said magistrates, while passing prohibitory orders, should apply their mind and follow doctrine of proportionality.

The Court was hearing a batch of pleas which challenged curbs imposed in Jammu and Kashmir after the Centre’s abrogation of provisions of Article 370 on August 5 last year. These batch of pleas were different from another set of petitions which challenge constitutional validity of abrogation of Article 370, being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench. The bench will resume its hearing on January 21.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

HERO Motosports Team Rally Consolidates Its Position In Stage Five

Ha'il, Saudi Arabia Hero MotoSports Team Rally consolidated their good showing from the previous stage toda ...

Sindhu, Saina crash out of Malaysia Masters

Olympic medal-winning Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Malaysia Masters after b ...

Golf: Yuvraj Singh, Hunar Mittal lead field after Day 2 of Faldo Series India leg

HSB / Greater Noida Overnight leaders Yuvraj Singh of Kapurthala and Chandigarh’s Hunar Mittal continued ...

ART & CULTURE

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak- Tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak- Tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

WEB DESK Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak (on life of an acid attack survivor) has been exempted from tax i ...

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!