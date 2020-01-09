FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi calls for focused efforts from all stakeholders to make India $ 5 trillion economy

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for focused efforts from all stakeholders in order to achieve the target of Five Trillion Dollar Economy in India. Mr Modi said, the idea of Five Trillion Dollar Economy is not a sudden development and it is based on a deep understanding of the strengths of the country.

The Prime Minister was interacting with Senior Economists, Private Equity and Venture Capitalists, Business Leaders from Manufacturing, Travel and Tourism, Apparel and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods, Analytics, subject experts in the fields of Agriculture, Science and Technology and Finance at the NITI Aayog today. The meeting was held as a part of the pre-budget exercise.

The Prime Minister said that the strong absorbent capacity of Indian economy shows the strength of basic fundamentals of the Indian economy and its capacity to bounce back. He said, sectors like Tourism, Urban Development, Infrastructure and Agro-based Industry have a great potential to taking forward the economy and for employment generation.

Stating that India island with unlimited possibilities, the Prime Minister requested all stakeholders to do their bit to bridge the gap between reality and perception. He said everyone must work together and start to think like a nation.

He said that open discussions and brainstorming in such forums lead to a healthy debate and understanding of the issues.

Mr Modi said, it will also foster a positive mood and spirit in the society.

Prime Minister said that he was happy that the two-hour open discussion brought to forefront the experiences of people on the ground and those working in their respective fields. He said, it will enhance the synergy between policymakers and various stakeholders.

Economists like Shankar Acharya, R Nagaraj, Ms. Farzana Afridi, Venture Capitalist Pradip Shah, Industrialists Apparao Mallavarapu, Deep Kalra, Patanjali Govind Keswani, Deepak Seth, Srikumar Misra, Subject Experts Ashish Dhawan and Shiv Sarin were among the 38 delegates who participated in the discussions.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Road Transport and Highways and MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Railways and Commerce Piyush Goyal and Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar, Secretaries from various Ministries, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Rajiv Kumar and CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant attended the meeting.

