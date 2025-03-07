Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Sunil Chhetri returns to Indian team for FIFA Window matches

Mar 7, 2025
The All India Football Federation has announced that former Indian captain Sunil Chhetri is all set to return to the national team for the FIFA International Window matches against Maldives and Bangladesh this month. Earlier, Chhetri had announced retirement from international Football, having played his last game against Kuwait in June last year. However, Chhetri’s return comes at a pivotal moment ahead of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Third Round. India will play a friendly match against the Maldives on the 19th of March in Shillong, before hosting Bangladesh at the same venue in their opening qualifier

