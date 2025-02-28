Suicide Blast at Pakistan Mosque Kills 5, Injures 20 During Friday Prayers

AMN

In Pakistan, a powerful blast killed at least five people and injured 20 others during Friday prayers at a mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. According to media reports, the suicide bomber was present in the main hall of the mosque and detonated himself as the prayers were concluding.

Local media reported that the blast claimed the life of Hamidul Haq Haqqani, chief of his own faction of the Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI) and caretaker of the Madrassa-e-Haqqania, located in Akora Khattak town of Nowshera district. Rescue teams rushed to the site, removed the bodies, and evacuated the injured to the hospital. An emergency was declared in both Nowshera and Peshawar hospitals.