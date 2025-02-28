Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Suicide Blast at Pakistan Mosque Kills 5, Injures 20 During Friday Prayers

Feb 28, 2025

AMN

In Pakistan, a powerful blast killed at least five people and injured 20 others during Friday prayers at a mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. According to media reports, the suicide bomber was present in the main hall of the mosque and detonated himself as the prayers were concluding.

Local media reported that the blast claimed the life of Hamidul Haq Haqqani, chief of his own faction of the Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI) and caretaker of the Madrassa-e-Haqqania, located in Akora Khattak town of Nowshera district. Rescue teams rushed to the site, removed the bodies, and evacuated the injured to the hospital. An emergency was declared in both Nowshera and Peshawar hospitals.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UK Development Minister Anneliese Dodds Resigns Over Cuts to Foreign Aid Budget

Feb 28, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia Offers US Restoration of Direct Air Links Amid Diplomatic Talks in Istanbul

Feb 28, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Thousands Rally Across Greece Marking Two Years Since Deadly Train Crash

Feb 28, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UK Development Minister Anneliese Dodds Resigns Over Cuts to Foreign Aid Budget

28 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia Offers US Restoration of Direct Air Links Amid Diplomatic Talks in Istanbul

28 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Thousands Rally Across Greece Marking Two Years Since Deadly Train Crash

28 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: National Citizens’ Party led by Student protesters launched

28 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!