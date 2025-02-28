Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: National Citizens’ Party led by Student protesters launched

Feb 28, 2025

WEB DESK

In Bangladesh, the National Citizens’ Party (NCP), a new political platform formed by student activists from the July-August Movement, was officially launched this evening at Manik Miah Avenue in Dhaka. Leaders from the Jatiya Nagorik Committee and Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, who played a key role in last year’s protests that ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, united to form the party. Nahid Islam, a former interim government adviser, was appointed party convener. The NCP leaders called for a Constituent Assembly election to draft a new constitution. Several political party leaders, including BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, attended the launching ceremony.

