Bangladesh extends land border closure with India till June 14
World leaders call for more action and inclusion of all countries for cleaner, greener planet
West Bengal CS retires amidst row with Centre, Mamata appoints him as special advisor
New study says Corona virus was created by Chinese Scientist in Wuhan Lab
03 Jun 2021 03:42:31

Suhana Khan enjoys pool date with her girlfriends

Suhana Khan Extended Birthday Celebration: Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter & Her Pals Party On A Yacht As She Turns 21; See Viral Pics
pic credit: Instagram/Suhana Khan FC


New photos of Suhana Khan, the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan unwinding with her girlfriends in New York have surfaced online. Her friends, Alana Markel and Priyanka Kedia, took to Instagram to share pictures of their swimming pool date.
(Drum emojis)… and scene,” Alana wrote in her Instagram post, and Suhana dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Others showered compliments on the images. “If u need to find my jaw it’s on the floor,” one Instagram user wrote, while another said, “Killing it.” Priyanka, meanwhile, posted the snaps on Instagram Stories without any captions.
Currently, Suhana is stationed in New York, where she is studying at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. She returned to the US in January after spending several months of the Covid-19 pandemic with her family. Last year, during the lockdown, she came to Mumbai to be with her parents and brothers. The family then travelled to the UAE for the Indian Premier League.

SPORTS

Sanjeet clinches gold for India at Asian Boxing Championships

WEB DESK Indian heavyweight boxer Sanjeet defeated Olympic silver-medallist Vassiliy Levit in the 91kg fina ...

Boxing: Amit Panghal failed to defend his title, Thapa lost to regain gold

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Amit Panghal failed to defend his title as while Shiv Thapa lost his bid to r ...

Boxing:Pooja Rani wins gold ,three other Indian women pugilists lose final bouts

Harpal Singh BediNew Delhi, 31 May : Pooja Rani was the lone Indian woman pugilist to win the gold as she outp ...

خبرنامہ

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

تاشقند میں مرزا غالب پر ایک پر وقار تقریب

  ازبک زبان میں "منتخب غزلیات غالب" کی  رسم اجرا رپورٹ پروف ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

Govt approves financial aid to 67 families of journalists who died due to Covid-19

Each family to get Rs 5 lakhs under Journalist Welfare Scheme of I&B Ministry Staff Reporter / NEW ...

