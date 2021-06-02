Suhana Khan enjoys pool date with her girlfriends

New photos of Suhana Khan, the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan unwinding with her girlfriends in New York have surfaced online. Her friends, Alana Markel and Priyanka Kedia, took to Instagram to share pictures of their swimming pool date.
(Drum emojis)… and scene,” Alana wrote in her Instagram post, and Suhana dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Others showered compliments on the images. “If u need to find my jaw it’s on the floor,” one Instagram user wrote, while another said, “Killing it.” Priyanka, meanwhile, posted the snaps on Instagram Stories without any captions.
Currently, Suhana is stationed in New York, where she is studying at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. She returned to the US in January after spending several months of the Covid-19 pandemic with her family. Last year, during the lockdown, she came to Mumbai to be with her parents and brothers. The family then travelled to the UAE for the Indian Premier League.