Relief and rescue operations in full swing in heavy rain affected Kerala; Centre assures all help
India, Israel agree to resume negotiations on Free Trade Agreement next month
Fire breaks out in Kuwait’s largest oil refinery, Several injured
Former US secretary of state Colin Powell dies of Covid complications
Bangladesh Home Minister says communal harmony will be protected in the country at any cost
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Oct 2021 11:03:21      انڈین آواز

Sudan’s military dissolves civilian rule; arrests political leaders

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Sudan’s military has dissolved civilian rule, arrested political leaders, and declared a state of emergency. Gen Abdel Fattah Burhan, who had been heading a joint council with civilian leaders, blamed political infighting. Protesters have taken to the streets of the capital, Khartoum, and there are reports of gunfire. Military and civilian leaders have been at odds since long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir was overthrown two years ago and a transitional government was set up.

Although the country remains in a deep economic crisis, there had been more international support – and a military takeover will put that hugely at risk.

Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok is among those reported to have been put under house arrest, along with members of his cabinet and other civilian leaders. A statement from the information ministry on Facebook said those arrested were being held in an unidentified location. It also said Mr Hamdok was being pressed to support a coup but was refusing to do so and he urged people to continue with peaceful protests to defend the revolution.

Gen Burhan has been heading the Sovereign Council, part of a power-sharing arrangement between military and civilian leaders. In a televised address, he said infighting between politicians, ambition and incitement to violence had forced him to act to protect the safety of the nation and to rectify the revolution’s course. He said Sudan was still committed to “international accords” and the transition to civilian rule, with elections planned for July 2023.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

ICC T20 World Cup: Pak beat India by 10 Wkt

AMN / DUBAI India today received embarrassing defeat from Pakistan in T20. India had handed Pakistan a 152- ...

DDCA polls: Siddharth pledges to push for clean administration

ASHOK B SHARMA / NEW DELHI Come October 25 the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) goes to poll ...

Delhi’s Hemlata and Maharashtra’s Aarya dominate opening day 5th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi / Hisar Delhi’s Hemlata thrashed PS Mantasaha Kumari (Assam ) 4-0 while Maharashtra’s ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz