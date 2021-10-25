Relief and rescue operations in full swing in heavy rain affected Kerala; Centre assures all help
India, Israel agree to resume negotiations on Free Trade Agreement next month
Fire breaks out in Kuwait’s largest oil refinery, Several injured
Former US secretary of state Colin Powell dies of Covid complications
Bangladesh Home Minister says communal harmony will be protected in the country at any cost
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Oct 2021 11:02:21      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh Navy Chief on official visit to India

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The Chief of Naval Staff of Bangladesh Navy Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal is on a 7-day official visit to India between October 23-29. He will interact with the Chief of Naval Staff of Indian Navy as well as the Chief of Defence Staff and other high ranking officials of the government of India during his visit.

He will hold bilateral interactions on issues relating to the joint cooperative efforts like the Coordinated patrol along international maritime boundary line, bilateral exercise Bongosagar, conduct of naval training and reciprocal visits of delegations.

The Bangladesh Navy Chief is scheduled to visit Mumbai after concluding his engagements at Delhi. In Mumbai he will have a meeting with Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command. He will also visit the Flagship of the Western Naval Command. He will next proceed to Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington to witness training activities and interact with Commandant, DSSC, said an official press release.

India and Bangladesh are jointly celebrating Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Victory in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War this year. A host of joint activities have been conducted which include reciprocal ship visits by both Navies and participation in Republic Day Parade 2021 at New Delhi by Bangladesh Armed Forces Contingent and gifting of war memorabilia.

During the last quarter of 2021, conduct of talks by Bangladesh War Veterans at Naval War College & Indian Naval Academy and participation of Indian Armed Forces contingent and Band in ‘Victory Day Celebrations’ in Bangladesh are planned.

India and Bangladesh share bonds of history, language, culture and multitudes of other commonalities. The excellent bilateral ties reflect an all- encompassing partnership based on sovereignty, equality, trust and understanding, that goes beyond strategic ties, said the press release.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

ICC T20 World Cup: Pak beat India by 10 Wkt

AMN / DUBAI India today received embarrassing defeat from Pakistan in T20. India had handed Pakistan a 152- ...

DDCA polls: Siddharth pledges to push for clean administration

ASHOK B SHARMA / NEW DELHI Come October 25 the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) goes to poll ...

Delhi’s Hemlata and Maharashtra’s Aarya dominate opening day 5th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi / Hisar Delhi’s Hemlata thrashed PS Mantasaha Kumari (Assam ) 4-0 while Maharashtra’s ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz