Bangladesh Navy Chief on official visit to India

The Chief of Naval Staff of Bangladesh Navy Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal is on a 7-day official visit to India between October 23-29. He will interact with the Chief of Naval Staff of Indian Navy as well as the Chief of Defence Staff and other high ranking officials of the government of India during his visit.

He will hold bilateral interactions on issues relating to the joint cooperative efforts like the Coordinated patrol along international maritime boundary line, bilateral exercise Bongosagar, conduct of naval training and reciprocal visits of delegations.

The Bangladesh Navy Chief is scheduled to visit Mumbai after concluding his engagements at Delhi. In Mumbai he will have a meeting with Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command. He will also visit the Flagship of the Western Naval Command. He will next proceed to Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington to witness training activities and interact with Commandant, DSSC, said an official press release.

India and Bangladesh are jointly celebrating Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Victory in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War this year. A host of joint activities have been conducted which include reciprocal ship visits by both Navies and participation in Republic Day Parade 2021 at New Delhi by Bangladesh Armed Forces Contingent and gifting of war memorabilia.

During the last quarter of 2021, conduct of talks by Bangladesh War Veterans at Naval War College & Indian Naval Academy and participation of Indian Armed Forces contingent and Band in ‘Victory Day Celebrations’ in Bangladesh are planned.

India and Bangladesh share bonds of history, language, culture and multitudes of other commonalities. The excellent bilateral ties reflect an all- encompassing partnership based on sovereignty, equality, trust and understanding, that goes beyond strategic ties, said the press release.