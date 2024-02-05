Strikes hit 36 Houthi targets across 13 locations in Yemen, says US & UK

AMN

The United States and the United Kingdom have said that Saturday’s strikes hit 36 Houthi targets across 13 locations in Yemen.

They said the operation against Houthis has been launched in response to their continued attacks against international and commercial shipping as well as naval vessels transiting the Red Sea. US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said, Coalition forces targeted locations associated with the Huthis’ deeply buried weapons storage facilities, missile systems and air defence systems.

UK’s defence ministry informed that Royal Air Force Typhoon warplanes struck targets including two ground control stations used to operate attack and reconnaissance drones. A drone attack had killed three US soldiers in Jordan following which America led strikes against Houthi targets in Iraq and Syria in response.