Stock Market Jan14: After 4-Day Losing Streak, Sensex Shows Positive Trend, Gains 170 Points

Benchmark domestic equity indices today ended with modest gains, snapping their four-day losing streak. The 30-share index at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Sensex, gained 170 points to close at 76,500. Similarly, the National Stock Exchange Nifty-50 added 90 points to settle at 23,176.

The broader market indices at BSE recovered from yesterday’s sell-off. The Mid-Cap index surged over 2.1 percent, and the Small-Cap index advanced nearly 1.7 percent.

In the Sensex index, 19 out of 30 companies logged gains. Among the top gainers, Adani Ports increased over 4.7 percent, NTPC surged over 4.2 percent, and Tata Steel advanced by more than 3.2 percent. In the top laggards, HCL Tech tanked over 8.6 percent, Hindustan Unilever lost nearly three and a half percent, and Titan and TCS, both dropped over 1.3 percent each.

In sectoral indices at the BSE, 16 out of 20 sectors ended in positive territory. Among top gainers, utilities soared over 5.2 percent, power gained four and a half percent, and metal added three and a half percent. Conversely, in the top laggards, Focused IT shed almost 1.9 percent, Information Technology dropped 1.7 percent, and Teck fell 1.22 percent.

The overall market breadth at the BSE was positive as shares of 2,867 companies advanced and 1,096 declined while 110 remained unchanged. At the National Stock Exchange, 14 companies hit their 52-week high while 152 hit their 52-week low.