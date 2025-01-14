The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi Lauds Establishment of National Turmeric Board

Jan 14, 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today lauded the establishment of the National Turmeric Board. In a social media post, the Prime Minister called the establishment of the board a matter of immense joy, particularly for the country’s hard-working turmeric farmers. He underscored that this board will ensure better opportunities for innovation, global promotion, and value addition in turmeric production. The Prime Minister added that it will strengthen the supply chains, benefiting both farmers and consumers alike.

Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal today virtually inaugurated the National Turmeric Board in New Delhi. In the inaugural session, he said that the board will focus on the welfare of Turmeric farmers, developing superior turmeric varieties, and boosting exports. He said that Turmeric is grown by farmers in 20 states of the country and 70 percent of the world’s turmeric is grown in India. He said that the board will focus on creating value-added products, research, infrastructure, export destinations, and measures to increase productivity. He added that there are 30 varieties of turmeric in our country, many of which also have GI tags.

Mr Goyal said that the National Turmeric Board will also look into creating awareness of the essential and medicinal properties of turmeric, ways to increase its yield and boost logistics and supply chain to foster trade into newer markets.

