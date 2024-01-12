Stock Market Jan12: Sensex rises by 847 points, Nifty also gains 247 points

Key domestic indices sustained their upward trajectory on the fourth consecutive day, reaching new record highs today. The surge in benchmark indices was predominantly driven by the robust performance of IT stocks, buoyed by the better-than-expected quarterly earnings from sector giants Infosys and TCS.



The Sensex rose by 847 points, or 1.20 percent, to end at a fresh all-time high of 72,568. The Nifty also gained 247 points, or 1.10 percent, closing at 21,894.



In the broader market at the BSE, the mid-cap index gained 0.36 percent and the small-cap index rose 0.41 percent.



In the Sensex index, which is a pack of 30 companies, shares of 19 companies appreciated while those of 11 companies declined. Infosys surged 7.8 percent, Tech Mahindra gained 4.7 percent and TCS rose 3.9 percent.



On the other side, Bajaj Finserv declined 1.1 percent, Power Grid and Ultra Tech Cement both slipped one percent. HDFC Bank fell 0.6 percent.



In sectoral indices at the BSE, 16 sectors gained while four declined. IT sector surged 5.1 percent, Teck gained 4.4 percent and Realty sector rose 1.9 percent.



On the other side, Healthcare index fell half a percent and Utilities lost 0.3 percent.



The overall market breadth was positive, as the shares of 2,066 companies appreciated while those of 1,787 declined. A total of 89 companies remain unchanged.