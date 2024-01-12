इंडियन आवाज़     12 Jan 2024 06:51:28      انڈین آواز

Stock Market Jan12: Sensex rises by 847 points, Nifty also gains 247 points

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Key domestic indices sustained their upward trajectory on the fourth consecutive day, reaching new record highs today. The surge in benchmark indices was predominantly driven by the robust performance of IT stocks, buoyed by the better-than-expected quarterly earnings from sector giants Infosys and TCS.

The Sensex rose by 847 points, or 1.20 percent, to end at a fresh all-time high of 72,568. The Nifty also gained 247 points, or 1.10 percent, closing at 21,894.

In the broader market at the BSE, the mid-cap index gained 0.36 percent and the small-cap index rose 0.41 percent.

In the Sensex index, which is a pack of 30 companies, shares of 19 companies appreciated while those of 11 companies declined. Infosys surged 7.8 percent, Tech Mahindra gained 4.7 percent and TCS rose 3.9 percent.

On the other side, Bajaj Finserv declined 1.1 percent, Power Grid and Ultra Tech Cement both slipped one percent. HDFC Bank fell 0.6 percent.

In sectoral indices at the BSE, 16 sectors gained while four declined. IT sector surged 5.1 percent, Teck gained 4.4 percent and Realty sector rose 1.9 percent.

On the other side, Healthcare index fell half a percent and Utilities lost 0.3 percent.

The overall market breadth was positive, as the shares of 2,066 companies appreciated while those of 1,787 declined. A total of 89 companies remain unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

جاپان میں زلزلے سے 168 لوگوں کی ہلاکت کی تصدیق

حکام کا کہنا ہے کہ وسطی جاپان میں ایک طاقتور زلزلے کے ایک ہفت ...

اقوام متحدہ کی اسرائیل پر تنقید، غزہ ’موت اور مایوسی کا مقام‘ قرار

© UNICEF/Abed Zagout People clamour for food in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip انسانی ...

جاپان میں زلزلے سے ہلاکتوں کی تعداد 126 ہو گئی

وسطی جاپان زلزلہ، ہزاروں گھروں میں پانی اور بجلی تاحال منقطع ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart