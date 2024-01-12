इंडियन आवाज़     12 Jan 2024 02:00:06      انڈین آواز

Direct Tax Collections Surpass 17 Lakh Crore in Current Fiscal, Marking 17% Growth Over Last Year

The Direct Tax collections have recorded over 17 lakh crore rupee in the current fiscal so far, which is about 17 percent higher than the gross collections for the same period last year. Finance Ministry said, this collection is over 80 percent of the total Budget estimates of Direct Taxes for 2023-24. The Ministry said, the growth rate for Corporate Income Tax is 8.32 percent and Personal Income Tax is over 26 percent. The refunds amounting to two lakh 48 thousand crore rupees have been issued during the current fiscal so far.

