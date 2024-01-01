इंडियन आवाज़     01 Jan 2024 07:05:28      انڈین آواز

Stock market-Jan 01: Sensex Up 32 points, Nifty settles at 21,742

The key domestic stock indices ended flat in the first session of new calendar year 2024 amid high volatility. At close, the Sensex was up 32 points or 0.04 percent to close at 72,272, and the Nifty was up 10.50 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 21,742.

In the forex market, the Indian rupee today ended at 83 rupees and 23 paise against the US dollar. 

In intra-day trading, the Gold in Multi Commodity Exchange for the February contract is trading at 63,322 rupees per 10 gram. Silver for the March contract was trading at 74,369 rupees per kg when reports last came in.

In the global oil market intra-day trade, Brent Crude was trading at 77 dollars and 04 cents per barrel and WTI Crude was trading at 71 dollars and 65 cents per barrel when reports last came in.

