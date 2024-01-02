इंडियन आवाज़     02 Jan 2024 01:11:21      انڈین آواز

Govt extends tenure of PLI scheme for Auto industry by a year with partial amendments

The government has extended the tenure of Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Automobile and Auto Components by one year with partial amendments. Ministry of Heavy Industries in a statement said that under the amended scheme, the incentive will be applicable for a total of five consecutive financial years, starting from the financial year 2023-24.

The disbursement of the incentive will take place in the following financial year 2024-25. The scheme also specifies that an approved applicant will be eligible for benefits for five consecutive financial years, but not beyond the financial year ending on 31st of March, 2028.

As per amendments, if an approved company fails to meet the threshold for an increase in Determined Sales Value over the first year’s threshold, it will not receive any incentive for that year. However, it will still be eligible for benefits in the next year if it meets the threshold. This provision aims to ensure a level playing field for all approved companies and safeguard those who preferred to front-load their investments.

The Ministry added that these amendments are expected to provide greater clarity and support to the sector, promoting growth and competitiveness.

