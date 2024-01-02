इंडियन आवाज़     02 Jan 2024 09:07:54      انڈین آواز

Stock Indices Dip on Geopolitical Tensions, Oil Price Surge

Key domestic stock indices ended in negative territory today over escalating geopolitical tensions and a substantial increase in crude oil prices. Profit booking was also evident at higher levels due to ongoing worries about disruptions in the Red Sea that could pose short-term hurdles for global supply chains and shipping costs.

Sensex settled 379 points or half a percent lower at 71,892 while the Nifty-50 finished 76 points or 0.35 percent down at 21,666.

In the broader market at the BSE, the mid-cap index declined 0.08 percent and the small-cap index fell 0.03 percent.

In the Sensex index, which is a pack of 30 companies, shares of 22 companies declined while those of 8 companies appreciated. Mahindra and Mahindra declined 2.80 percent, Ultratech Cement lost 2.50 percent, and Kotak Mahindra Band fell 2.40 percent. On the other hand, Sun Pharma rose 2.85 percent, Bajaj Finance jumped 1.80 percent and Bharti Airtel added 1.10 percent.   

In sectoral indices at the BSE, 14 sectors declined while 6 sectors logged gains. The Capital Goods sector declined 1.40 percent, the Bankex sector slipped 1.20 percent and Realty sector lost one percent.

On the other side, the Healthcare sector rose 1.80 percent, Services sector climbed 0.80 percent and Metal sector soared 0.70 percent.

The overall market breadth was positive, as the shares of 1992 companies appreciated while those of 1811 declined. A total of 126 companies remained unchanged.

