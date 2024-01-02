Number of tax returns filed for 2023-24 surges 9% to record 8.18 crore

A record 8.18 crore Income Tax Returns, ITRs were filed in the current financial year till Sunday. This is nine per cent more than the total ITRs filed in the last fiscal. According to Central Board of Direct Taxes, around 7.5 crore ITRs were filed last year during the same period.



Finance Ministry said, to encourage taxpayers to file their ITRs and forms early, over 103 crore outreaches were made through targeted e-mail, SMS and other creative campaigns. The e-filing Helpdesk team handled over 27 lakh queries from taxpayers to support the taxpayers proactively during the peak filing periods.