SteelFab 2024 Exhibition in UAE Highlights India’s Robust Presence in Global Steel Industry

In the United Arab Emirates, the SteelFab 2024 exhibition, organized by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), has become the focal point for India’s robust representation in the global steel industry. Boasting 35 exhibitors, the Indian Pavilion has emerged as a powerhouse, showcasing premier companies and brands in the iron and steel sector. Spearheaded by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the India Pavilion stands as a testament to the nation’s prowess in steel and metallurgy, featuring the latest innovations and cutting-edge technologies.

The exhibition floor is a vibrant display of a diverse range of products and services, encompassing state-of-the-art machinery and equipment for the steel industry, advanced metal forming technologies, laser systems for metal cutting, and other groundbreaking solutions that have captivated the attention of attendees.SteelFab 2024 has set the stage for a series of events, including live demonstrations of cutting-edge iron and steel technologies. This dynamic platform allows producers, industrialists, and experts in the metalworking industries to unveil the sector’s latest developments and outline prospects for the steel fabrication market.

The exhibition has not only highlighted CNC cutting systems but also delved into the energy sources employed in cutting and welding machinery. From materials and consumer products to accessories, electronic beam welding apparatus, material handling tools, cost-effective laser systems for metal cutting, steel processing machinery, and artificial intelligence robots, SteelFab 2024 has left no stone unturned in providing a comprehensive overview of the industry.

Sultan Shattaf, Commercial Director at Expo Centre Sharjah, underscored the significance of India’s strong participation, citing it as a reflection of the exhibition’s esteemed status. He emphasised the confidence that both regional and international companies place in SteelFab 2024 as a global hub for deal-making, partnerships, experience sharing, and exploration of the latest industry innovations.

The event, beyond being a showcase of technological advancements, also serves as a window into investment opportunities in the UAE and the broader region’s iron and steel sector. As the curtains draw on SteelFab 2024 today, it leaves an indelible mark, solidifying India’s standing as a key player in the global steel industry. AIR

