Major Asian stocks ended with gains today except South Korea’s Kospi which lost 0.1 percent. Japan’s Nikkei-225 surged 1.7 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.3 percent. Singapore’s Straits Times rose 0.7 percent and China’s Shanghai Composite index added 0.3 percent.

In intra-day trade, European markets were trading in green. Germany’s DAX gained 0.3 percent, France’s CAC-40 rose 0.2 percent and London’s FTSE-100 was trading 0.1 percent up when reports last came in.