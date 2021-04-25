Stair Railing Paint Ideas that can Change the Look of your Interiors

WEB DESK

Decorating a staircase can be an amazing way to give a facelift to your interiors. The staircase always serves to be an important passage between two floors of the house. It is a noticeable portion of the house and using good painting techniques can make it stand out. The stair railing is the most eye-catching detail of the staircase. You can keep it simple and sleek or go with more dramatic effects by using more colors and patterns. Add these stylish stair painting ideas with painting service in Kolkata.

Using a neutral color scheme

Painting your stair railing in a neutral color like black, gray, or white can give it a modern and stylish look. You can keep the color the same as the staircase or make it contrasting to give a dramatic effect. No matter what colors may be surrounding the staircase, neutral colors will mix with most of them.

Using a pattern

Having a pattern in the stair railing can be a creative way to add uniqueness to your staircase. You can use a color scheme that can use a lot of colors to create a simple pattern. You can paint the alternative railings in different colors. You can also use a color gradient to paint the railings. You may also use a pattern that complements the paint and design of the stairs.

Painting different parts of the staircase

The staircase is an important portion of the house. Painting it can be an elaborate task including the stairs, the railings, the banisters, the spindles, and the wall behind the staircase. Hence, it gives scope for a lot of creativity for the painter. The handrail is usually painted of a different color than the banister and the spindles.

The handrail should be highlighted in the staircase. Usually, neutral colors are favored like white or black, but you can also choose a different color to be adventurous. Using a cherry red or magenta can be a bold way to highlight the handrail. You can also use textures for this portion of the staircase.

The staircase itself can have several ways of innovation. You can play with stencils and patterns to give it an eclectic and colorful look. Using color patterns like stripes and ombre can be a fun way to highlight the staircase. Protect your ceilings and walls with waterproofing service in Kolkata.

The wall behind the staircase can be decorated with innovative usage of stencils, textures, and patterns. New wallpaper can be used behind the staircase. A textured wall is also a great idea. Using a different color scheme than the rest of the house can highlight this portion. It can serve as a great space for a gallery of images or art decor.

The staircase should have good lighting to avoid any mishaps while using them. You can use hanging lamps or small chandeliers near the staircase to make this portion more attractive. They should be designed in a functional way but it can also be a portion to show off your creative instincts.