Stage set for Yoga Utsav at Sivsagar district in Assam

Published On: By

AMN

The stage is set for Yoga Utsav at Sivsagar district in Assam on Monday. This event will be held to mark the 50-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga. Union Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal urged people to participate in the event. Mr. Sonowal said that Yoga has become a way of life which also helped people to remain fit. The Union minister said that like previous occasions, the International Day of Yoga would be celebrated across the globe in a grand manner. Mr. Sonowal further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi greatly encouraged people to adopt Yoga and due to his efforts many people have adopted Yoga as a part of life.

Hundreds of enthusiasts are likely to perform yoga tomorrow at the historic Sivadol premise. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Ayush minister Mr. Sonowal, DoNER minister G Kishan Reddy and Assam Health minister Keshab Mahanta will take part in the event.

