Stage set for Yoga Utsav at Sivsagar district in Assam

AMN

The stage is set for Yoga Utsav at Sivsagar district in Assam on Monday. This event will be held to mark the 50-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga. Union Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal urged people to participate in the event. Mr. Sonowal said that Yoga has become a way of life which also helped people to remain fit. The Union minister said that like previous occasions, the International Day of Yoga would be celebrated across the globe in a grand manner. Mr. Sonowal further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi greatly encouraged people to adopt Yoga and due to his efforts many people have adopted Yoga as a part of life.

Hundreds of enthusiasts are likely to perform yoga tomorrow at the historic Sivadol premise. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Ayush minister Mr. Sonowal, DoNER minister G Kishan Reddy and Assam Health minister Keshab Mahanta will take part in the event.