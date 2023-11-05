इंडियन आवाज़     05 Nov 2023 11:57:01      انڈین آواز

Stage 4 of GRAP invoked in Delhi as Air Quality continues to be in severe category

The Graded Response Action Plan, GRAP stage – 4 has been imposed in Delhi with immediate effect as air quality continue to deteriorate. Delhi’s average Air Quality Index stood at 454 which is in the Severe Category. Union Environment Ministry said, in view of deteriorating air quality in Delhi and NCR, the Sub-Committee for operationalization of the Graded Response Action Plan met in New Delhi on Sunday.

With the GRAP-4 coming into effect, the entry of trucks into Delhi will be not allowed, except those carrying essential commodities, belonging to essential services and all CNG and electric trucks. Light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will also be not permitted, other than Electric Vehicles, CNG and BS-VI diesel. It was decided in the Sub-Committee meeting that the governments of states in the National Capital Region and Delhi can take a decision on discontinuing physical classes even for class six to eleven and conduct online classes. They can also take a decision on allowing public, municipal and private offices to work on 50 per cent strength and the rest to work from home. The Committee said, the Central Government can also take appropriate decision on permitting work from home for employees in its offices. This is in addition to the preventive and restrictive actions mentioned under Stage-1, Stage-2 and Stage-3 of GRAP.

The Commission for Air Quality Management has advised children, elderly and those with respiratory, cardiovascular and other chronic diseases to avoid outdoor activities and stay indoors, as much as possible.

