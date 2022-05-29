Sri Lanka’s present crisis is due to mismanagement: IMF Chief

AMN

The International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has said that Sri Lanka’s present crisis is due to mismanagement.

Speaking at Davos, she said that it is a result of mismanagement and therefore, the most important thing to be done is to put the country back on a sound microeconomic footing.

According to media reports, Ms Georgieva further said, the IMF will strongly support Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring process and it will be available once the IMF has clarity on what the programme will look like and how debt can be restructured. She also expressed gratitude to India for being such a good friend to Sri Lanka and for advocating support for Sri Lanka in this very difficult time.